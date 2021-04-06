Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys Shares of 12,992 Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Employers in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Employers in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Employers in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Employers by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Employers in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

EIG stock opened at $43.29 on Tuesday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.53 and a twelve month high of $43.66. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of -0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.37.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.05. Employers had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $191.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.57 million. Research analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EIG. TheStreet upgraded Employers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

In related news, EVP Tracey Lynn Berg sold 8,500 shares of Employers stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $318,835.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,757.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

