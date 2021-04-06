Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys Shares of 30,401 Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 30,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Separately, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vision Marine Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $360,000.

Get Vision Marine Technologies alerts:

Separately, ThinkEquity started coverage on Vision Marine Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of VMAR stock opened at $7.68 on Tuesday. Vision Marine Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.16.

Vision Marine Technologies Profile

Vision Marine Technologies Inc, doing business as Canadian Electric Boat Company, designs, manufactures, rents, and sells electric powerboats in Canada. It offers powerboats to commercial and retail customers, as well as the operators of rental fleets. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells electric outboard powertrain systems and its related technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vision Marine Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vision Marine Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.