Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $385,000 Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lessened its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 89.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,719 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 66,958 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,305,574 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $264,589,000 after buying an additional 800,986 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,640,336 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $231,414,000 after buying an additional 1,276,844 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,613,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $230,073,000 after buying an additional 1,579,499 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,960,934 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $147,662,000 after buying an additional 221,913 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,677,733 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $133,539,000 after buying an additional 49,961 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources stock opened at $71.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a PE ratio of -138.06 and a beta of 2.09. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $77.14.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

EOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.56.

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $644,483.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares in the company, valued at $9,061,402.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

