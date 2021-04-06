Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases New Holdings in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 56,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Cerus by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 141,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 73,536 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Cerus by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 375,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cerus by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cerus by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,544,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,447,000 after buying an additional 135,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Cerus by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 204,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 13,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerus alerts:

In other news, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 156,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $997,876.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Carol Moore sold 29,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $187,131.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,787 shares of company stock worth $1,638,704 in the last 90 days. 6.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cerus stock opened at $5.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Cerus Co. has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $8.87.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 73.72% and a negative return on equity of 63.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Cerus Profile

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

Read More: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.