Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 17,351 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its stake in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 63.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,819 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,351 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NETGEAR by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,870,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $197,885,000 after purchasing an additional 248,970 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NETGEAR by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,712,089 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,192,000 after purchasing an additional 410,933 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in NETGEAR by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 925,974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,881,000 after purchasing an additional 33,525 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NETGEAR by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 740,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,076,000 after purchasing an additional 48,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in NETGEAR by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,216 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,767,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTGR. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on NETGEAR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of NTGR stock opened at $41.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.42 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.70 and its 200 day moving average is $37.12. NETGEAR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.28 and a twelve month high of $46.38.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $367.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NETGEAR news, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $1,078,503.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,239.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $30,123.17. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,868 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,658.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,792 shares of company stock worth $5,795,418 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

