Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 715 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Engineers Gate Manager LP cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,885 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. New Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE VZ opened at $58.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $243.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.85 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.46 and a 200-day moving average of $58.06.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.06.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

