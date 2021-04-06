Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Stake Boosted by Voya Financial Advisors Inc.

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 121,658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 30.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TD Securities started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.77.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $22.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $14.77 and a 1 year high of $23.71.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 83.72%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

