EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 80.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,596 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 26,936 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,739 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 74,677 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 35,055 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,971,000. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 37,592 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $644,483.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,402.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. US Capital Advisors lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Johnson Rice reaffirmed an “accumulate” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.56.

EOG stock opened at $71.79 on Tuesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $77.14. The company has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.06 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.4125 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

