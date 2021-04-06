Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Trading Down 5%

Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) shares dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.92 and last traded at $8.95. Approximately 19,596 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,117,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.42.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Epizyme in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Epizyme in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Epizyme presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a current ratio of 8.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.35. The firm has a market cap of $923.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.76.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,899.35% and a negative return on equity of 83.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 million. Epizyme’s quarterly revenue was up 95.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Epizyme news, Director David M. Mott purchased 28,231 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $225,283.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,983.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 10,328 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $81,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,149 shares of company stock valued at $249,006 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPZM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Epizyme by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,169,000 after buying an additional 11,759 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Epizyme by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 160,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 11.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 11.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 604,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after acquiring an additional 62,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme Company Profile (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States.

