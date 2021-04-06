Ergo Market Cap Tops $78.40 Million (ERG)

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.50 or 0.00004331 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a market cap of $78.40 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,791.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,106.89 or 0.03645666 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.33 or 0.00410666 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $663.57 or 0.01148205 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.42 or 0.00467931 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $274.06 or 0.00474226 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $189.75 or 0.00328332 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00032424 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003629 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 34,629,075 coins and its circulating supply is 31,325,353 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

