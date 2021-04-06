Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products as well as fuels. Its operating segment includes Retail, Wholesale and Food Service, and Other Activities. Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers. Wholesale and Food Service segment supplies wholesalers, bulk customers, and affiliated independent merchants. Other Activities segment includes businesses such as filling stations, printing and document management and alternative energy. Colruyt SA is headquartered in Halle, Belgium. “

Get Etn. Fr. Colruyt alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt in a report on Friday, December 18th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of CUYTY stock opened at $14.35 on Friday. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a one year low of $13.31 and a one year high of $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.82 and a beta of -0.08.

About Etn. Fr. Colruyt

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, and food service activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates 248 Colruyt stores, 145 OKay stores, 31 Bio-Planet stores, 45 Dreamland stores, 29 Dreambaby stores, and 3 Cru stores in Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as 85 Colruyt stores in France.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Etn. Fr. Colruyt (CUYTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Etn. Fr. Colruyt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etn. Fr. Colruyt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.