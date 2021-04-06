Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $158.55.

EEFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 74,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,815,000 after purchasing an additional 16,773 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $14,512,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 12.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EEFT stock traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.37. 9,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,752. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Euronet Worldwide has a 52 week low of $75.64 and a 52 week high of $167.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 263.78 and a beta of 1.60.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.39. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $706.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

