European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) Plans GBX 2 Dividend

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of EAT opened at GBX 122.87 ($1.61) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £442.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. European Assets Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 79.20 ($1.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 126.50 ($1.65). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 120.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 113.75.

Get European Assets Trust alerts:

European Assets Trust Company Profile

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for European Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.