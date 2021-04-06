ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Collective Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGRO)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Collective Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGRO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.16% of Collective Growth as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Collective Growth during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Collective Growth during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Collective Growth during the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Collective Growth during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Collective Growth during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000.

Get Collective Growth alerts:

CGRO stock opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. Collective Growth Co. has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $17.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.56.

Collective Growth Profile

Collective Growth Corporation intends to operate in the cannabinoid industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Collective Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collective Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.