ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 37,714 Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,714 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAFC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Hanmi Financial by 677.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 366,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 319,307 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $3,530,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Hanmi Financial by 6.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,475,000 after purchasing an additional 155,428 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Hanmi Financial by 189.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 98,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 64,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAFC opened at $20.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.25 million, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $21.86.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $55.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.03 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 5.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HAFC. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hanmi Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Hanmi Financial Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

