ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 28,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in CURO Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 106,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CURO Group during the 4th quarter valued at $3,058,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in CURO Group by 306.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in CURO Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in CURO Group by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 37,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

CURO opened at $14.82 on Tuesday. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $20.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.85. The company has a market capitalization of $615.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 3.13.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. CURO Group had a return on equity of 115.45% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $202.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. CURO Group’s payout ratio is 8.30%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CURO shares. TheStreet raised CURO Group from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CURO Group from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

In related news, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 13,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $209,854.81. Also, Director Fleischer & Lowe Gp I. Friedman sold 2,015,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $31,550,274.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

