Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Shares of Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) rose 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.09 and last traded at $35.09. Approximately 625 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 9,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.36.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.05 and a 200 day moving average of $36.82.

About Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGF)

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

