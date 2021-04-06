Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Experian plc offers information services. The company’s business segment consists of Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services and Consumer Services. The Decision Analytics segment provides application processing, customer management, fraud solutions and collections software and systems. The Marketing Services segment provides data, analytics and cross-channel campaign management to help its clients to execute their marketing campaigns, develop their messaging, interact with their customers across channels and measure the success of their campaigns. The Consumer Services segment provides credit monitoring, fraud protection and identity management services to consumers through the Internet. The Credit Services segment provides information to organizations to help them manage the risks associated with extending credit to their customers and preventing fraud. Experian plc, formerly known as Experian Group Limited, is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

EXPGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas raised Experian from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Experian from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Experian stock opened at $36.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.05 and its 200 day moving average is $36.84. The firm has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. Experian has a one year low of $25.99 and a one year high of $41.86.

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

