Faceter (FACE) Price Tops $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. Faceter has a market capitalization of $603,950.64 and approximately $1,844.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Faceter token can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Faceter has traded up 51.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Faceter Token Profile

Faceter (CRYPTO:FACE) is a token. Faceter’s total supply is 938,495,362 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,477,311 tokens. The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Buying and Selling Faceter

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faceter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

