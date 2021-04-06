Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) to post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the lowest is ($0.49). Fate Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($1.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.82) to ($1.46). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.23). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. The business had revenue of $15.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FATE. Truist boosted their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $85.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $58.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $57.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Fate Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.29.

Shares of FATE stock traded down $1.20 on Thursday, hitting $82.46. The stock had a trading volume of 32,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,458. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.47 and a beta of 1.88. Fate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $121.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.51.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 69,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $8,074,116.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,725,251.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Redmile Group, Llc acquired 327,485 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $27,999,967.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 281,651 shares of company stock valued at $30,766,169. Insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,510,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,625 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,241,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 594,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,406,000 after acquiring an additional 65,978 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

