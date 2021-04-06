Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) to post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the lowest is ($0.49). Fate Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($1.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.82) to ($1.46). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.23). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. The business had revenue of $15.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FATE. Truist boosted their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $85.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $58.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $57.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Fate Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.29.

Shares of FATE stock traded down $1.20 on Thursday, hitting $82.46. The stock had a trading volume of 32,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,458. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.47 and a beta of 1.88. Fate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $121.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.51.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 69,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $8,074,116.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,725,251.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Redmile Group, Llc acquired 327,485 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $27,999,967.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 281,651 shares of company stock valued at $30,766,169. Insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,510,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,625 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,241,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 594,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,406,000 after acquiring an additional 65,978 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fate Therapeutics (FATE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE)

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.