Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVZ. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco by 1,994.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,651 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Invesco by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,541,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $619,488,000 after purchasing an additional 838,862 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at $13,944,000. First American Trust FSB purchased a new stake in Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at $4,679,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at $4,478,000. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $5,092,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 381,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,724,217.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $25.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.41. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 24.31%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IVZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Invesco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Invesco from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

