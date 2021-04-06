Federated Hermes Inc. Buys Shares of 653 Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,780,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,920,000 after buying an additional 31,996 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,851,000 after buying an additional 152,732 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,705,000 after purchasing an additional 49,790 shares during the last quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $6,572,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 523.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 61,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 51,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of RGR opened at $68.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.68 and its 200-day moving average is $66.24. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $90.74.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.59. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $169.26 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 156.04%.

In related news, VP Sarah F. Colbert sold 2,503 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $168,376.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,325.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

