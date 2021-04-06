Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 97.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,269 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 51,744 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,207,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MTH opened at $94.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.79 and a 200 day moving average of $91.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $34.32 and a 1-year high of $117.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.88%. Meritage Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Meritage Homes news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total value of $38,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total value of $451,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,103 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $121.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.67.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

