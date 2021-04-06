Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.36, for a total transaction of $32,888.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,951,137.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total transaction of $318,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,027.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,736 shares of company stock valued at $952,039 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBT stock opened at $140.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.94. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.58. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $56.17 and a 12 month high of $151.64.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.31 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.06%.

JBT has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $95.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.50.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

