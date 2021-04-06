Federated Hermes Inc. Has $52,000 Stock Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 44.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 17,104 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 377.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 33,352 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,256,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air stock opened at $45.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.66. Sealed Air Co. has a 1-year low of $25.28 and a 1-year high of $47.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 453.43%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 22.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. S&P Equity Research raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.92.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

