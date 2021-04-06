Fetch.ai (FET) Achieves Market Capitalization of $495.97 Million

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00001144 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $495.97 million and approximately $68.20 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.45 or 0.00059289 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00020212 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003449 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.15 or 0.00661077 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.89 or 0.00078970 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00031289 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

FET is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

