Financial Comparison: Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) & Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ACUR)

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) and Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ACUR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.1% of Acasti Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Acura Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Acasti Pharma and Acura Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acasti Pharma 0 3 2 0 2.40 Acura Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Acasti Pharma currently has a consensus target price of $2.81, suggesting a potential upside of 376.27%. Given Acasti Pharma’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Acasti Pharma is more favorable than Acura Pharmaceuticals.

Risk and Volatility

Acasti Pharma has a beta of 2.45, suggesting that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acura Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Acasti Pharma and Acura Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acasti Pharma N/A -342.52% -112.03% Acura Pharmaceuticals -19.89% -1.36% -34.83%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Acasti Pharma and Acura Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acasti Pharma N/A N/A -$25.51 million ($0.23) -2.57 Acura Pharmaceuticals $2.66 million 2.74 N/A N/A N/A

Acura Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Acasti Pharma.

Summary

Acasti Pharma beats Acura Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

There is no company description available for Acasti Pharma Inc.

Acura Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products to address safe use of medications in the United States. It offers Oxaydo tablets, a Schedule II narcotic indicated for the management of acute and chronic moderate to severe pain; and Nexafed products, which are pseudoephedrine and acetaminophen tablets that are used as nasal decongestants in various non-prescription and prescription cold, sinus, and allergy products. The company has six additional opioid products in various stages of formulation development. Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Egalet US, Inc.; and Egalet Ltd. to manufacture and commercialize Oxaydo products worldwide; and development and commercialization agreement with Abuse Deterrent Pharma, LLC to develop LTX-03, an immediate-release tablets utilizing LIMITx technology. The company was founded in 1935 and is based in Palatine, Illinois.

