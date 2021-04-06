Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 19,776 iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 19,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,424,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 8.0% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,058,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,058,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,886,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 218.1% in the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $408.37. 107,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,385,217. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $257.54 and a one year high of $408.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $392.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $369.22.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.