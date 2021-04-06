Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 7,603 Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PZZA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 7.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.65. 1,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,934. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $110.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 111.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.83.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $469.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.53 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

PZZA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Papa John’s International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.89.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA).

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.