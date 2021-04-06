Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Invests $483,000 in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 146,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,776 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 194,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,038,000 after acquiring an additional 41,896 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $419,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,826,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,459,000 after purchasing an additional 135,855 shares during the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.62.

Brookfield Asset Management stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.30. 25,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,877,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $71.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,237.73 and a beta of 1.27. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.09 and a 12-month high of $45.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.12.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

