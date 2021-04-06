Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $249,000 Investment in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $471,735,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 38,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 19,418 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 30,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 15,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

DSI stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.31. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,666. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $48.69 and a one year high of $78.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.93.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.