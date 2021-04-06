Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,510 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000. South State comprises approximately 1.1% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SSB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of South State by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,023,000 after buying an additional 325,688 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,863,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,305,000 after acquiring an additional 77,502 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of South State by 211.7% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,064,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,885 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of South State by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,656,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,735,000 after purchasing an additional 90,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in South State by 0.7% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,130,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,792 shares during the period. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 5,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $411,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,799,105.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 12,387 shares of South State stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.76, for a total transaction of $1,136,631.12. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,102 shares of company stock valued at $4,531,377. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

SSB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist upped their price objective on South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. South State has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

NASDAQ:SSB traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.86. 2,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,437. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.96 and a beta of 1.08. South State Co. has a one year low of $40.42 and a one year high of $93.26.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $363.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.30 million. South State had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 6.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that South State Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. South State’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

