Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Takes $373,000 Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $423,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,832,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,052,117. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.30. The company has a market capitalization of $345.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.24.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

