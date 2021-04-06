First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 118.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,300 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in First Internet Bancorp were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 212.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 41,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 28,437 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 631,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,147,000 after acquiring an additional 25,953 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 15,258 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INBK opened at $35.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.87. First Internet Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $41.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.78 million, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.79.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $31.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.17 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Equities research analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

