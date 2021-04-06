First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF) Director Buys C$18,720.00 in Stock

First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF) Director Raymond L. Polman purchased 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 500,333 shares in the company, valued at C$180,119.88.

Raymond L. Polman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 26th, Raymond L. Polman purchased 20,000 shares of First Mining Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,100.00.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Raymond L. Polman bought 20,000 shares of First Mining Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,500.00.

TSE:FF opened at C$0.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$251.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.42. First Mining Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.19 and a twelve month high of C$0.60.

About First Mining Gold

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. The company also explores for silver, copper, and iron ore deposits. It holds a portfolio of 24 mineral assets in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company was formerly known as First Mining Finance Corp. and changed its name to First Mining Gold Corp.

