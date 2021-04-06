First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$37.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$35.00. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.77% from the stock’s previous close.

FM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.50 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$31.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$25.88.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock traded up C$1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$27.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,960,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,749,784. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$26.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$20.52. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of C$6.35 and a 12-month high of C$31.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.91. The firm has a market cap of C$19.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -105.86.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.97 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

Featured Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.