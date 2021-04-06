First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Shares Sold by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC cut its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,746 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 3,374.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $439,000.

Get First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RFDI opened at $67.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.61. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 1 year low of $45.15 and a 1 year high of $67.59.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.