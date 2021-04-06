FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) Receives C$165.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$165.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of FirstService to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of FirstService to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Laurentian raised shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of FirstService to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

In other FirstService news, Senior Officer Alex Nguyen sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$189.00, for a total transaction of C$2,929,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,261,000.

FSV opened at C$188.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$190.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$179.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 93.17. FirstService has a 12-month low of C$102.39 and a 12-month high of C$198.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.32.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that FirstService will post 4.1500001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.233 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.67%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

