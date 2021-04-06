Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.43

Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.43 and traded as high as $6.61. Five Star Senior Living shares last traded at $6.53, with a volume of 119,231 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Five Star Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of $206.86 million, a P/E ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.43.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $285.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.03 million. Five Star Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 0.46%. On average, analysts predict that Five Star Senior Living Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,527,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 174.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 70,615 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,011,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. 35.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Five Star Senior Living Company Profile (NASDAQ:FVE)

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs), skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), and an active adult community.

