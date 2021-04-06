FOAM (FOAM) Price Reaches $0.0910 on Exchanges

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded up 9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. In the last seven days, FOAM has traded 5% lower against the dollar. FOAM has a market capitalization of $28.56 million and approximately $156,625.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FOAM token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0910 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00054078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00019617 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.01 or 0.00673466 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.55 or 0.00073872 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00029980 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

FOAM Profile

FOAM (FOAM) is a token. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 313,866,873 tokens. FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

Buying and Selling FOAM

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

