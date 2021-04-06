Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

F has been the topic of several other research reports. Argus raised Ford Motor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price target on Ford Motor and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Benchmark raised their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.95.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Shares of F opened at $12.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $50.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -317.50, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.25 and a 200-day moving average of $9.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $13.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $33.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.89 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $865,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 522,727 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 17,595 shares during the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.