FormulaFolio Investments LLC Acquires 45,110 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 368.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,110 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge stock opened at $36.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $37.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.76 and a 200-day moving average of $32.60.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.36.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.