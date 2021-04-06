FormulaFolio Investments LLC Acquires New Position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned 0.20% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FPXI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period.

FPXI stock opened at $66.93 on Tuesday. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $79.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.34.

