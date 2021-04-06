FormulaFolio Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 71,553 Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 71,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned 0.80% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 29,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 22,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 28,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000.

Shares of BSJP stock opened at $24.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.22. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.55 and a 12 month high of $24.65.

