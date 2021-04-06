FormulaFolio Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC cut its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 79.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,065 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter.

SHV opened at $110.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.55. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.14 and a one year high of $111.00.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

