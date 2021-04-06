FormulaFolio Investments LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 242.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,064 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.90.

Altria Group stock opened at $51.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

