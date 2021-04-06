Front Barnett Associates LLC Cuts Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Front Barnett Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $1,633,545,000. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in Danaher by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,359,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,857,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368,967 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,709,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,153,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,434 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in Danaher by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,582,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $573,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Danaher by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,141,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,917,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.47.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DHR traded up $3.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $229.97. 18,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,682,296. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.98 billion, a PE ratio of 45.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $138.07 and a fifty-two week high of $248.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.55.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.00%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

