Front Barnett Associates LLC Sells 325 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Front Barnett Associates LLC decreased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,779 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HD shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.32.

NYSE HD traded down $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $314.39. The company had a trading volume of 64,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,722,127. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $185.13 and a one year high of $315.85. The company has a market cap of $338.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $279.01 and its 200-day moving average is $275.60.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

