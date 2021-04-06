Front Barnett Associates LLC Sells 649 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Front Barnett Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,678 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of T. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.47.

AT&T stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.96. 345,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,535,570. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $220.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.89.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

