Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.71

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.71 and traded as high as $9.07. Full House Resorts shares last traded at $8.86, with a volume of 653,047 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FLL shares. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Full House Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Full House Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Union Gaming Research started coverage on shares of Full House Resorts in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.61 million, a P/E ratio of -26.06 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.71.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $38.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.01 million. Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. Analysts predict that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Full House Resorts during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Full House Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Full House Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Full House Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Full House Resorts by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. 41.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL)

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, operates, manages, leases, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 855 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and a 129-room hotel; a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, and beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

